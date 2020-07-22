3889 Foxford Drive

Amenities

***$250 move in special with signed lease by 10/10*** Come relax by the pool at this amazing 3/3 Atlanta home. Backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Inside, the home features beautiful hardwood flooring and loaded with upgrades. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stunning back splash and tons of cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with updated bathrooms. Additional room can be used for a media room! You don't want to miss out on this home. Security system, smoke alarm and pool maintenance included! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing!