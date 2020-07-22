All apartments in DeKalb County
3889 Foxford Drive

3889 Foxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3889 Foxford Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30340

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***$250 move in special with signed lease by 10/10*** Come relax by the pool at this amazing 3/3 Atlanta home. Backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Inside, the home features beautiful hardwood flooring and loaded with upgrades. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, stunning back splash and tons of cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with updated bathrooms. Additional room can be used for a media room! You don't want to miss out on this home. Security system, smoke alarm and pool maintenance included! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3889 Foxford Drive have any available units?
3889 Foxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3889 Foxford Drive have?
Some of 3889 Foxford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3889 Foxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3889 Foxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3889 Foxford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3889 Foxford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3889 Foxford Drive offer parking?
No, 3889 Foxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3889 Foxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3889 Foxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3889 Foxford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3889 Foxford Drive has a pool.
Does 3889 Foxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3889 Foxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3889 Foxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3889 Foxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3889 Foxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3889 Foxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
