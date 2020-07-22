3882 Springleaf Point

Amenities
This is a 3BD/2BTH house with a bonus! Open concept floor plan make things great for entertaining. Large master bedroom and master bath has a garden tub and a double vanity sink. Come and check it out!
We do not advertise on Craigslist.
Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com
Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.