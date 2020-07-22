All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3882 Springleaf Point

3882 Springleaf Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3882 Springleaf Point, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
This is a 3BD/2BTH house with a bonus! Open concept floor plan make things great for entertaining. Large master bedroom and master bath has a garden tub and a double vanity sink. Come and check it out!

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 Springleaf Point have any available units?
3882 Springleaf Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3882 Springleaf Point currently offering any rent specials?
3882 Springleaf Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 Springleaf Point pet-friendly?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3882 Springleaf Point offer parking?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point does not offer parking.
Does 3882 Springleaf Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 Springleaf Point have a pool?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point does not have a pool.
Does 3882 Springleaf Point have accessible units?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 Springleaf Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3882 Springleaf Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 3882 Springleaf Point does not have units with air conditioning.
