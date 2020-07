Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new 4 bd 3.5 ba townhouse close to I-285 and I-85 off of Shalowford Rd. Bottom level has a bdrm with a bathroom attached to it, extra closet space and access to the garage. Main level has the kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops, a living room, dining room with a fireplace, 1/2 bath and a deck good for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bdrms and two bathrooms, a laundry room with washer and dryer included in rent.