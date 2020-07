Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

YOU'LL LOVE OUR CHARMING BRICK RANCH WITH RECENT UPDATES* NEW CARPET, TILE AND PAINT* BONUS ROOM IN THE THE BASEMENT FOR GUESTS OR A MANCAVE *HUGE, FENCED BACKYARD SUPERB FOR FAMILY EVENTS, GARDENING OR PETS * MINUTES TO THE TRAILS, PRETTY PLAYGROUNDS, AND YMCA AT WADE WALKER PARK, STONE MOUNTAIN PARK, BEACH OF PINE LAKE, AND SHOPPING/DINING....TAKE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!