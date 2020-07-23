3719 River Ridge Ct

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Custom Build Property - Walk to Green Space Park in Less than 2 Minutes - This home has soaring ceilings, fireplace and custom mirror and craftsmanship throughout.

It has a galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet space and open to formal dining area.



Upstairs the primary suite has soaring ceilings, large walk in closet and with ensuite bathroom room and spa tub.



This home is less than a 2 minute walk to Fork Creek Mountain Park. Great place to relax or go for a walk. This home is located in Decatur, but close to Ellenwood, GA.

3 Minute Walk to Park

20 Minute Drive to Downtown Atlanta

20 Minute Drive to Hartsfield Airport

10 Minute Drive to South Dekalb Maill

25 Minute Drive to Stonecrest Mall



(RLNE5935650)