All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3719 River Ridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3719 River Ridge Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3719 River Ridge Ct

3719 River Ridge Court · (678) 757-3217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3719 River Ridge Court, DeKalb County, GA 30034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3719 River Ridge Ct · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Custom Build Property - Walk to Green Space Park in Less than 2 Minutes - This home has soaring ceilings, fireplace and custom mirror and craftsmanship throughout.
It has a galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet space and open to formal dining area.

Upstairs the primary suite has soaring ceilings, large walk in closet and with ensuite bathroom room and spa tub.

This home is less than a 2 minute walk to Fork Creek Mountain Park. Great place to relax or go for a walk. This home is located in Decatur, but close to Ellenwood, GA.
3 Minute Walk to Park
20 Minute Drive to Downtown Atlanta
20 Minute Drive to Hartsfield Airport
10 Minute Drive to South Dekalb Maill
25 Minute Drive to Stonecrest Mall

(RLNE5935650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 River Ridge Ct have any available units?
3719 River Ridge Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3719 River Ridge Ct have?
Some of 3719 River Ridge Ct's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 River Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3719 River Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 River Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 River Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3719 River Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 3719 River Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3719 River Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 River Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 River Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 3719 River Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3719 River Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3719 River Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 River Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 River Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 River Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 River Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3719 River Ridge Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity