Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3605 Portsmouth Circle

3605 Portsmouth Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3605 Portsmouth Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Large 3BD/2BTH Corner Lot in Lithonia GA. - Nice home with separate living & dining areas. Family room next to 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen with huge deck. Home is located on large corner lot. Located 3 miles from Marta, close to Arabia Mountain and Panola Park. Covenient to shopping and hwys.

Rent is $1,100.00 and Security deposit is $1,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE4743540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle have any available units?
3605 Portsmouth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 3605 Portsmouth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Portsmouth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Portsmouth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Portsmouth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Portsmouth Circle offers parking.
Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Portsmouth Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle have a pool?
No, 3605 Portsmouth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle have accessible units?
No, 3605 Portsmouth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Portsmouth Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Portsmouth Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Portsmouth Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
