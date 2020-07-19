3605 Portsmouth Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Large 3BD/2BTH Corner Lot in Lithonia GA. - Nice home with separate living & dining areas. Family room next to 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen with huge deck. Home is located on large corner lot. Located 3 miles from Marta, close to Arabia Mountain and Panola Park. Covenient to shopping and hwys.



Rent is $1,100.00 and Security deposit is $1,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Easy Property Management. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



