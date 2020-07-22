3584 Orbit Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy Large Open Layout, Huge 2 Car Garage, Awesome Bonus Room, And Deck. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Including A 4th Bedroom With Sink Unit In Finished Basement That Could Be Used As A Mother-in-law Ste. Downstairs Also Boasts A Family Room With Â½ Bath. This Home Is Great For Entertaining Or Relaxing With Your Friends.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:DeKalb;

Subdivision: Skyline Forest

Year:1983;

Sq Ft: 2034;

Bedrooms/Baths: 4 Br /2.5 Ba



Schools:

Elementary: Cedar Grove;

Middle:Cedar Grove :

High: Cedar Grove;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1983



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,165.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.