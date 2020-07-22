3584 Orbit Court

Amenities
Enjoy Large Open Layout, Huge 2 Car Garage, Awesome Bonus Room, And Deck. 3 Spacious Bedrooms Including A 4th Bedroom With Sink Unit In Finished Basement That Could Be Used As A Mother-in-law Ste. Downstairs Also Boasts A Family Room With Â½ Bath. This Home Is Great For Entertaining Or Relaxing With Your Friends.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County:DeKalb;
Subdivision: Skyline Forest
Year:1983;
Sq Ft: 2034;
Bedrooms/Baths: 4 Br /2.5 Ba
Schools:
Elementary: Cedar Grove;
Middle:Cedar Grove :
High: Cedar Grove;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1983
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,165.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.