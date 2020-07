3562 Hancock View

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AMAZING FIND IN HOT DECATUR!! BARELY LIVED IN, HUGE CUSTOM HOME!. GREAT OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN IS SURE TO WOW! MINUTES FROM 285 & I20, FEATURING AN OVERSIZED MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING AREA! TILED MASTER W/TILED SHOWER SURROUND! THIS KITCHEN FEATURES A LG KITCHEN ISLAND W/ GRANITE C-TOPS, WHITE CABINETS, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE AND WASHER AND DRYER! CUSTOM FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST LEVEL, YOU WILL LOVE THIS WOODED & FLAT BACKYARD! THE LAUNDRY ROOM CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR! SO MUCH TO LOVE,