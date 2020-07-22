All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3327 Pennington Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3327 Pennington Drive - 1
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:05 PM

3327 Pennington Drive - 1

3327 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3327 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Fairington Enclave Lithonia GA 30038
3327 Pennington Drive, Lithonia, GA 30038
Note: We have 10 rentals available for rent in this community
Rent: $1,299.00 Security Deposit: $1,500.00 (with approved credit)
Available: 1/18/2019

COME TOUR OUR OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY STARTING AT 1:00PM

McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury townhomes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia, Ga. 30038

Fairington Enclave Subdivision is truly a gem. Offering low maintenance living, beautiful new homes at an amazing prices. This subdivision is conveniently situated off Panola Rd And Rocksprings Rd close to restaurants, shopping and more. Rental prices staring at $1299.00 monthly.

We offer 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Town homes - Comes Loaded With Standard Features: Full Appliance Package Such As The Refrigerator, Electric Range, And Dishwasher,(etc). Stained Cabinets, Hardwood Flooring, Single Car Garage,

Description
Brand New Town Homes Available For Rent
Apply Online: Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing By Appointments
Call show contact info - Ask For Crystal
Call: show contact info - Ask For GiGi
Office: show contact info
Rent: Starting At $1,299.00
3/BR 2.5/Baths

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions (filed) within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history -- Applicant must be on lease
14.) Credit Score 550 or Above

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have any available units?
3327 Pennington Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3327 Pennington Drive - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Pennington Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 Pennington Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University