3327 Pennington Drive - 1

hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Fairington Enclave Lithonia GA 30038

3327 Pennington Drive, Lithonia, GA 30038

Note: We have 10 rentals available for rent in this community

Rent: $1,299.00 Security Deposit: $1,500.00 (with approved credit)

Available: 1/18/2019



COME TOUR OUR OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY STARTING AT 1:00PM



McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury townhomes with well designed floor plans FOR RENT in Lithonia, Ga. 30038



Fairington Enclave Subdivision is truly a gem. Offering low maintenance living, beautiful new homes at an amazing prices. This subdivision is conveniently situated off Panola Rd And Rocksprings Rd close to restaurants, shopping and more. Rental prices staring at $1299.00 monthly.



We offer 3 Beds/2.5 Baths Town homes - Comes Loaded With Standard Features: Full Appliance Package Such As The Refrigerator, Electric Range, And Dishwasher,(etc). Stained Cabinets, Hardwood Flooring, Single Car Garage,



Brand New Town Homes Available For Rent

Apply Online: Mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Showing By Appointments

Call show contact info - Ask For Crystal

Call: show contact info - Ask For GiGi

Office: show contact info

Rent: Starting At $1,299.00

3/BR 2.5/Baths



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income

08.) Must pass social security number verification

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

10.) Must pass criminal background check

11.) No Evictions (filed) within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history -- Applicant must be on lease

14.) Credit Score 550 or Above