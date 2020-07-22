All apartments in DeKalb County
3196 Camden Ct
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

3196 Camden Ct

3196 Camden Court · No Longer Available
Location

3196 Camden Court, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
The Southampton by Paran Homes is truly fantastic and a well thought out open concept floor plan. This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home includes separate dining room, open gourmet/chef inspired kitchen w/ sizable kitchen island, large walk in pantry and views to the enormous family room along w/ rear covered porch. Oversized owner's suite, double vanity, separate shower and soaking tub and large WIC. A 2nd level bonus game room to relax and enjoy! The Southhampton won't last long, hurry and act now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3196 Camden Ct have any available units?
3196 Camden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 3196 Camden Ct have?
Some of 3196 Camden Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3196 Camden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3196 Camden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3196 Camden Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3196 Camden Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 3196 Camden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3196 Camden Ct offers parking.
Does 3196 Camden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3196 Camden Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3196 Camden Ct have a pool?
No, 3196 Camden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3196 Camden Ct have accessible units?
No, 3196 Camden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3196 Camden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3196 Camden Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3196 Camden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3196 Camden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
