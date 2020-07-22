3196 Camden Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

The Southampton by Paran Homes is truly fantastic and a well thought out open concept floor plan. This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home includes separate dining room, open gourmet/chef inspired kitchen w/ sizable kitchen island, large walk in pantry and views to the enormous family room along w/ rear covered porch. Oversized owner's suite, double vanity, separate shower and soaking tub and large WIC. A 2nd level bonus game room to relax and enjoy! The Southhampton won't last long, hurry and act now.