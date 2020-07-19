All apartments in DeKalb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2595 Waterfall Court

2595 Waterfall Court · No Longer Available
Location

2595 Waterfall Court, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home available!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is in a cul-d-sac. Has bay windows, fireplace built in bookshelves and a sunroom. Master bath comes with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. This is a must see.

The Qualifications are:

Must make 3 times the rent.
No landlord collections.
No felonies
No bankruptcies in the last 24 months.
No more than 3 items sent to collections in the last 24 months.

To set up a tour Call or Text Caleb at 678-871-9152. You may also apply at www.meridianmgtgroup.com.

(RLNE4666350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Waterfall Court have any available units?
2595 Waterfall Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 2595 Waterfall Court currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Waterfall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Waterfall Court pet-friendly?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2595 Waterfall Court offer parking?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court does not offer parking.
Does 2595 Waterfall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Waterfall Court have a pool?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Waterfall Court have accessible units?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Waterfall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Waterfall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2595 Waterfall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
