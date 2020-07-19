2595 Waterfall Court

Amenities

fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home available!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is in a cul-d-sac. Has bay windows, fireplace built in bookshelves and a sunroom. Master bath comes with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. This is a must see.



The Qualifications are:



Must make 3 times the rent.

No landlord collections.

No felonies

No bankruptcies in the last 24 months.

No more than 3 items sent to collections in the last 24 months.



To set up a tour Call or Text Caleb at 678-871-9152. You may also apply at www.meridianmgtgroup.com.



(RLNE4666350)