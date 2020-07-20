2154 Fisher Trl

Amenities
OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY! Easy Access to 85! ALL Hardwoods on 3 levels! Updated Kitchen Cabinets, S/Steel Appliances, &Granite Countertops thru out! All Thermal Paned-Large Windows!New Int/Ext Painting!Large Master Bedroom on Main & Secondary Nursery/Office! 2 additional VERY Large Bedrms upstairs!Large Finished Lower Level w/ Cozy Wood Burning Insert & Full Bath!Two Car Garage!4 sides Brick!Landscaping is included. LOTS of Storage Space!Insulation Warranty!Termite Bond,This is a "City Home" that has some road "hum". This home is OCCUPIED!!! Avaiable for July 15 Move in...ALL Pets MUST BE APPROVED by OWNERS!!!