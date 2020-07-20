All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

2154 Fisher Trl

2154 Fisher Trail Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Fisher Trail Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY! Easy Access to 85! ALL Hardwoods on 3 levels! Updated Kitchen Cabinets, S/Steel Appliances, &Granite Countertops thru out! All Thermal Paned-Large Windows!New Int/Ext Painting!Large Master Bedroom on Main & Secondary Nursery/Office! 2 additional VERY Large Bedrms upstairs!Large Finished Lower Level w/ Cozy Wood Burning Insert & Full Bath!Two Car Garage!4 sides Brick!Landscaping is included. LOTS of Storage Space!Insulation Warranty!Termite Bond,This is a "City Home" that has some road "hum". This home is OCCUPIED!!! Avaiable for July 15 Move in...ALL Pets MUST BE APPROVED by OWNERS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

