2154 Fisher Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY! Easy Access to 85! ALL Hardwoods on 3 levels! Updated Kitchen Cabinets, S/Steel Appliances, &Granite Countertops thru out! All Thermal Paned-Large Windows!New Int/Ext Painting!Large Master Bedroom on Main & Secondary Nursery/Office! 2 additional VERY Large Bedrms upstairs!Large Finished Lower Level w/ Cozy Wood Burning Insert & Full Bath!Two Car Garage!4 sides Brick!Landscaping is included. LOTS of Storage Space!Insulation Warranty!Termite Bond,This is a "City Home" that has some road "hum". This home is OCCUPIED!!! Avaiable for July 15 Move in...ALL Pets MUST BE APPROVED by OWNERS!!!