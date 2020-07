Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newly renovated 2 story townhome is ready for new tenants. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level. Kitchen, family room, dining room and a half bath located on the main level. Nice fenced in back yard for summer BBQ and fun with friends and family. Hurry to make this home yours. Contact us to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.