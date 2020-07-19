1185 Sheppard Place

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS HOME ACCEPTS SECTION 8 LEASES. (SPECIALS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8 LEASES)



Cute 3/2 Ranch Home in Stone Mountain. Freshly painted throughout, large living room, kitchen with appliances, breakfast bar and large breakfast area overlooking private deck.Great home for entertaining includes a bonus or family room with 2 private entrances front and back. 3 nice bedrooms including hall bath and master with private bath. Large backyard would be great space for play. Hurry do not miss out on this home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Dekalb;

Sq Footage: 2305;

Yr Built: 1960;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Allgood;

Middle: Freedom;

High: Clarkston;



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.