All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1185 Sheppard Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1185 Sheppard Place
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:55 PM

1185 Sheppard Place

1185 Sheppard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1185 Sheppard Place, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS HOME ACCEPTS SECTION 8 LEASES. (SPECIALS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8 LEASES)

Cute 3/2 Ranch Home in Stone Mountain. Freshly painted throughout, large living room, kitchen with appliances, breakfast bar and large breakfast area overlooking private deck.Great home for entertaining includes a bonus or family room with 2 private entrances front and back. 3 nice bedrooms including hall bath and master with private bath. Large backyard would be great space for play. Hurry do not miss out on this home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Dekalb;
Sq Footage: 2305;
Yr Built: 1960;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Allgood;
Middle: Freedom;
High: Clarkston;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Sheppard Place have any available units?
1185 Sheppard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1185 Sheppard Place currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Sheppard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Sheppard Place pet-friendly?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1185 Sheppard Place offer parking?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place does not offer parking.
Does 1185 Sheppard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Sheppard Place have a pool?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place does not have a pool.
Does 1185 Sheppard Place have accessible units?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Sheppard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Sheppard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 Sheppard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University