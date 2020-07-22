Neighborhood Guide: Decatur

Check out the top neighborhoods in Decatur for renting an apartment: Clairemont-Great Lakes, Downtown Decatur, Winnona Park Historic District and more

Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM
  1. 1. Clairemont-Great Lakes
    See all 476 apartments in Clairemont-Great Lakes
    Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
    10 Units Available
    Clairemont-Great Lakes
    1133 on the Square
    1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
    Studio
    $1,310
    643 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,350
    796 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,870
    1154 sqft
    Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
    11 Units Available
    Clairemont-Great Lakes
    The Place on Ponce
    220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,428
    738 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,843
    1070 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,914
    1349 sqft
  2. 2. Downtown Decatur
    See all 410 apartments in Downtown Decatur
    Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
    $
    21 Units Available
    Downtown Decatur
    Arlo Apartments
    245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
    Studio
    $1,450
    540 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,355
    781 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,860
    1089 sqft
    Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
    $
    44 Units Available
    Downtown Decatur
    AMLI Decatur
    120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
    Studio
    $1,430
    585 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,510
    827 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,237
    1425 sqft
  3. 3. Winnona Park Historic District
    See all 380 apartments in Winnona Park Historic District
    Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
    $
    149 Units Available
    Winnona Park Historic District
    Cortland Decatur East
    2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
    Studio
    $1,358
    581 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,395
    761 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,780
    1179 sqft

    Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
    1 Unit Available
    Winnona Park Historic District
    117 Shadowmoor Drive
    117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,050
    670 sqft
