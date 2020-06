Amenities

Adorable beach cottage within walking distance to downtown Darien restaurants, shops and school. This 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage is furnished and includes all utilities, lawn care, and pest control; just bring your clothes and other necessities and you are welcomed home. This property has everything down to linens, silverware, dishes, ect. Home is very tastefully decorated making for a very relaxing property. Owner is willing to rent 6 months to multiple years!