Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave furnished refrigerator

Adorably renovated cottage within walking distance to shopping and schools. This tastefully decorated cottage in historic Darien is ready for immediate occupancy; this home is completely furnished to included linens and all kitchenware. This one bedroom one bath property will make a comfortable home for a couple or single resident. Call today for showings.



Property is also listed on short term. $120 nightly (2 night Minimum) $706 weekly, $1496 monthly.