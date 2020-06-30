424 Ivy Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features newly refinished hardwood floors in most of the main level, a spacious family room with fireplace, new kitchen flooring, ceiling fans in family room and every bedroom, laminate wood flooring in bedrooms, and a separate tub & shower in the main suite. Enjoy a front porch & deck for relaxing & entertaining. Located on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, Hwy 278 & Hwy 61. Enjoy fishing, walking trails, pavilions at nearby White Oak Park! Professionally managed. Clean & ready for move-in!