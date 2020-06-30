All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:20 AM

424 Ivy Terrace Drive

424 Ivy Terrace Drive
Location

424 Ivy Terrace Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features newly refinished hardwood floors in most of the main level, a spacious family room with fireplace, new kitchen flooring, ceiling fans in family room and every bedroom, laminate wood flooring in bedrooms, and a separate tub & shower in the main suite. Enjoy a front porch & deck for relaxing & entertaining. Located on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, Hwy 278 & Hwy 61. Enjoy fishing, walking trails, pavilions at nearby White Oak Park! Professionally managed. Clean & ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive have any available units?
424 Ivy Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive have?
Some of 424 Ivy Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Ivy Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
424 Ivy Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Ivy Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 424 Ivy Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 424 Ivy Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Ivy Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 424 Ivy Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 424 Ivy Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Ivy Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Ivy Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.

