411 White Ingram Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood, Fenced Yard & Pet Friendly! - Brilliant townhouse in quiet neighborhood. All hardwoods downstairs, large living area, half bath and spacious kitchen and eating area. Upstairs features wall to wall carpeting, full bath and two large bedrooms. Nice fenced in backyard - the only fenced yard in the neighborhood. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the end of June! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/17a08fe030



(RLNE2490839)