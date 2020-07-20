All apartments in Dallas
411 White Ingram Parkway

411 W I Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

411 W I Pkwy, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood, Fenced Yard & Pet Friendly! - Brilliant townhouse in quiet neighborhood. All hardwoods downstairs, large living area, half bath and spacious kitchen and eating area. Upstairs features wall to wall carpeting, full bath and two large bedrooms. Nice fenced in backyard - the only fenced yard in the neighborhood. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the end of June! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/17a08fe030

(RLNE2490839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 White Ingram Parkway have any available units?
411 White Ingram Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 411 White Ingram Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
411 White Ingram Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 White Ingram Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 White Ingram Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 411 White Ingram Parkway offer parking?
No, 411 White Ingram Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 411 White Ingram Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 White Ingram Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 White Ingram Parkway have a pool?
No, 411 White Ingram Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 411 White Ingram Parkway have accessible units?
No, 411 White Ingram Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 411 White Ingram Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 White Ingram Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 White Ingram Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 White Ingram Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
