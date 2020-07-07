All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 341 West Griffin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
341 West Griffin Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

341 West Griffin Street

341 West Griffin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

341 West Griffin Street, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 West Griffin Street have any available units?
341 West Griffin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 341 West Griffin Street currently offering any rent specials?
341 West Griffin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 West Griffin Street pet-friendly?
No, 341 West Griffin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 341 West Griffin Street offer parking?
No, 341 West Griffin Street does not offer parking.
Does 341 West Griffin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 West Griffin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 West Griffin Street have a pool?
No, 341 West Griffin Street does not have a pool.
Does 341 West Griffin Street have accessible units?
No, 341 West Griffin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 341 West Griffin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 West Griffin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 West Griffin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 West Griffin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College