Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch in Bainbridge Subdivision near downtown Dallas. Quiet neighborhood. Recently renovated, new floorcoverings and paint. Fireplace in great room. Includes: range, dishwasher, refrigerator and garbage disposal. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Available now. $1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required. Property is on lock box so can be viewed at your convenience. Text or call Toni at 404-547-3976 for additional information.