176 Benson Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

176 Benson Drive

176 Benson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

176 Benson Drive, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, cottage style 2 bedroom / 1 bath ranch home with Family Room and large kitchen along with laundry/storage room on back of home.
Quiet, Corner lot, close to Paulding courthouse, within city limits. Expansive covered front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Benson Drive have any available units?
176 Benson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Benson Drive have?
Some of 176 Benson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Benson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
176 Benson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Benson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 176 Benson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 176 Benson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 176 Benson Drive offers parking.
Does 176 Benson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Benson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Benson Drive have a pool?
No, 176 Benson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 176 Benson Drive have accessible units?
No, 176 Benson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Benson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Benson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

