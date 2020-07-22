All apartments in Coweta County
Coweta County, GA
45 Springfield Dr
45 Springfield Dr

45 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

45 Springfield Drive, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Are you looking for one level living? Split bedroom plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch on apx 1 acre lot offers spacious great room w/gas log fireplace, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, master suite with separate shower, garden tub, double vanities and walk in closet, laundry room, 2 car side entry garage, room above the garage -perfect for additional storage area located in swim/tennis community. Minutes from everything! Contact me to send you a walk thru video! Pets Considered - Restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Springfield Dr have any available units?
45 Springfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 45 Springfield Dr have?
Some of 45 Springfield Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Springfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
45 Springfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Springfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Springfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 45 Springfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 45 Springfield Dr offers parking.
Does 45 Springfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Springfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Springfield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 45 Springfield Dr has a pool.
Does 45 Springfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 45 Springfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Springfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Springfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Springfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Springfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
