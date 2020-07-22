45 Springfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Are you looking for one level living? Split bedroom plan. 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch on apx 1 acre lot offers spacious great room w/gas log fireplace, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, master suite with separate shower, garden tub, double vanities and walk in closet, laundry room, 2 car side entry garage, room above the garage -perfect for additional storage area located in swim/tennis community. Minutes from everything! Contact me to send you a walk thru video! Pets Considered - Restrictions apply.