Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Merrill Way

28 Merrill Way · No Longer Available
Location

28 Merrill Way, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWNAN 28 Merrill Way 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Newnan, GA 30263
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Full Basement
Fabulous Neighborhood !!

Coweta Fayette EMC

Pet deposit starting at $300-400

Pet rent is $25.00 per month per pet

We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers
Doberman Pinschers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies
Wolf-hybrids

To qualify:
How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. We do not check credit

6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease

(RLNE4583484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
