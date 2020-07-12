Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Covington, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Covington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7135 Pineview Drive SW
7135 Pineview Dr SW, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 1 mile of Covington

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Lane
170 Mandy Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2572 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
350 Orchard Ln
350 Orchard Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1830 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,830 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified

1 of 15

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
30 Emily Court
30 Emily Court, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2694 sqft
Open concept flloor plan 4BR, 3.5 Bath 2Car Garage, 2 Story traditional home with side entry garage.

1 of 51

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
196 St Andrews Ct
196 St Andrews Court, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3174 sqft
ELEGANT ALL BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME * OPEN GREATROOM & KEEPING ROOM FEATURING DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE * OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, DOUBLE OVENS, GOURMET GAS COOKTOP, REFRIGERATOR AND PANTRY.

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
50 Betty Ann Lane
50 Betty Ann Lane, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2800 sqft
Beautiful house in Covington! - Beautifully maintained home! Still shows like a new home! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the lower level.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
40 Shenandoah Drive
40 Shenandoah Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1248 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
200 Oak Terrace Drive
200 Oak Terrace Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1930 sqft
Nice rental long term all appliance included for a growing family.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
Verified

1 of 23

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 19

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,344
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 36

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 31

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 3

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3032 Avondale Blvd SE
3032 Avondale Boulevard Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2338 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Conyers This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
781 Dove Tree Ln
781 Dove Tree Ln, Social Circle, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2009 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Three Bathroom Single Family House in Social Circle.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE Unit A
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Conyers Close to I-20. - Very nice home with open airy floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5001 Se Bridlewood Cir
5001 Bridlewood Cir SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2196 sqft
Come see this Beautiful Remodel Home Meadowbrook Subdivision. Home features ALL NEW Laminate Flooring and Paint throughout with a Open Concept and Spacious Living Area with a Brick Fireplace.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
55 Stone Creek Drive
55 Stone Creek Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
530 Sterling Water Dr
530 Sterling Water Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2358 sqft
Immaculate traditional ranch in desired Lake Shore Estates.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)
112 Hawkeye Ln, Conyers, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1640 sqft
This rental is a townhouse home that contains 1,640 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Dining room combo with Large Living room area, eat in kitchen, laundry room area on main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Covington, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Covington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

