Country Club Estates, GA
146 Leeswood Circle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:02 PM

146 Leeswood Circle

146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525 · (912) 215-1448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA 31525
Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 146 Leeswood Circle · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX
3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle)

Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen storage space with newer appliances, all tile flooring, new paint and new fixtures, laundry room, gated side yard with privacy fence.

Application fee $75 per adult. Pets accepted with pet fee of $350 for the first pet and $250 for second pet. $1100/mo $1100 security deposit.

Owners use Appfolio for rent payment and maintenance requests.

www.rentcoastalgeorgia.com
912-215-1448 (please leave voicemail for a return call or text)
SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY
**NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED**

(RLNE4848164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Leeswood Circle have any available units?
146 Leeswood Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 146 Leeswood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
146 Leeswood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Leeswood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Leeswood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 146 Leeswood Circle offer parking?
No, 146 Leeswood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 146 Leeswood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Leeswood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Leeswood Circle have a pool?
No, 146 Leeswood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 146 Leeswood Circle have accessible units?
No, 146 Leeswood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Leeswood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Leeswood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Leeswood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Leeswood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
