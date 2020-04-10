Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX

3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle)



Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen storage space with newer appliances, all tile flooring, new paint and new fixtures, laundry room, gated side yard with privacy fence.



Application fee $75 per adult. Pets accepted with pet fee of $350 for the first pet and $250 for second pet. $1100/mo $1100 security deposit.



Owners use Appfolio for rent payment and maintenance requests.



www.rentcoastalgeorgia.com

912-215-1448 (please leave voicemail for a return call or text)

SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY

**NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED**



