Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

565 Dove Tail Court SE

565 Dove Tail Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

565 Dove Tail Ct SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1920cda066 ---- Clean, fresh and spacious ranch with sprawling backyard, carport, covered front porch, and room for all. Quick drive to I-20 without sacrificing that cozy neighborhood feel. Come make this house your home! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. Electric Stove/Oven Range Venthood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have any available units?
565 Dove Tail Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have?
Some of 565 Dove Tail Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Dove Tail Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
565 Dove Tail Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Dove Tail Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 565 Dove Tail Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 565 Dove Tail Court SE offers parking.
Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 565 Dove Tail Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have a pool?
No, 565 Dove Tail Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have accessible units?
No, 565 Dove Tail Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 565 Dove Tail Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Dove Tail Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Dove Tail Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
