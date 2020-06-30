2120 Appaloosa Way

Amenities
Beautiful Features & Great Amenities! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home Available in Conyers! - What a Great Find! Don't Miss this Lovely 3 Bedroom Abode, located in an exclusive amenity filled neighborhood! Inside features cozy Living Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast bar & Sleek Black appliances, Master with Walk-in Closet & Dual Vanity Bathroom, 2 additional Nice-sized Bedrooms, and Garage! The gated communities amenities include clubhouse, pool, and walk to shopping! You won't want to miss this one; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!
Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.
(RLNE5516464)