Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome all brick and frame Ranch located in the heart of Conley. Newly renovated. Eat in Kitchen. All black kitchen appliances included. Lots of cabinet space. Formal Dining Room and Family Room. Newly renovated and updated bath to include tile throughout. Fenced in backyard. Excellent price, great location close to schools and shopping! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!