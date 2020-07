Amenities

You've Arrived! Your search for the perfect home is over! This beautifully renovated home is nestled in the quiet community of Conley. Enjoy the relaxing tranquility of this spacious 3bdrm, 1ba home. Features include; hardwood floors throughout! Large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and new appliances. F Freshly painted interior. Oversized bathroom with shower/tub combination. Large finished basement-great for entertaining and /or storage. This is a MUST-SEE!