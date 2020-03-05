4157 Elizabeth Park Court

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Come see this newly renovated duplex with beautiful flooring and paint color throughout. This unit boasts brand new kitchen appliances and has been professionally cleaned. This duplex also features a nice front yard and off-road parking. This one won't last!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1313147?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.