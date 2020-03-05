All apartments in Conley
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

4157 Elizabeth Park Court

4157 Elizabeth Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4157 Elizabeth Park Ct, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this newly renovated duplex with beautiful flooring and paint color throughout. This unit boasts brand new kitchen appliances and has been professionally cleaned. This duplex also features a nice front yard and off-road parking. This one won't last!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1313147?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court have any available units?
4157 Elizabeth Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 4157 Elizabeth Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Elizabeth Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Elizabeth Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court offers parking.
Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court have a pool?
No, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court have accessible units?
No, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4157 Elizabeth Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4157 Elizabeth Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.

