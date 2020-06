Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible

Gorgeous 3bd/2ba townhouse (newly built in 2017) available for you to call home. This home has like new furnishings and all the fixings. Gorgeous kitchen opens to conjoined dining room and family room area making this a perfect combination for hosting. The second level boasts three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home is equipped with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Oven. This is a must see that won't last long. Section 8 not accepted at this time.