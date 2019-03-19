3959 Keystone Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This is a very nice house with 5 bed rooms and 3 baths. Featuring a living area with large modern open concept with 15 ft high ceilings, a full size open kitchen with adjacent dining area, and a quiet porch in the back. Boasting a Great Master suite with private master bath. 2 car garage. New paint throughout. Lots of space.



Nice neighborhood. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants. Quick access to major express ways. Less than 15 mn to Airport.



S8 Applicant must have 5BR Voucher and 2k$ minimum income to be considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.