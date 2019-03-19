All apartments in Conley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3959 Keystone Place

3959 Keystone Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Keystone Pl, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This is a very nice house with 5 bed rooms and 3 baths. Featuring a living area with large modern open concept with 15 ft high ceilings, a full size open kitchen with adjacent dining area, and a quiet porch in the back. Boasting a Great Master suite with private master bath. 2 car garage. New paint throughout. Lots of space.

Nice neighborhood. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants. Quick access to major express ways. Less than 15 mn to Airport.

------------------

S8 Applicant must have 5BR Voucher and 2k$ minimum income to be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Keystone Place have any available units?
3959 Keystone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 3959 Keystone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Keystone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Keystone Place pet-friendly?
No, 3959 Keystone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 3959 Keystone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3959 Keystone Place offers parking.
Does 3959 Keystone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 Keystone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Keystone Place have a pool?
No, 3959 Keystone Place does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Keystone Place have accessible units?
No, 3959 Keystone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Keystone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 Keystone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3959 Keystone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3959 Keystone Place does not have units with air conditioning.
