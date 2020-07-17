Amenities

8029 Silverado Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in North Columbus in Sonoma Pointe PENDING APPLICATION - This is a single family home in Sonoma Point with 1,415 sq ft, built in 2006. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Full fenced back yard, All Electric, No carpet, fire place.

Pet friendly with fee and photo/description of pets.



Email Ten20pm@gmail.com for more information.

Apply online at www.Ten20property.com

600 plus credit score. Great rental history.

Tenant occupied. Approved application only to view.



