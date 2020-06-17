Amenities

7007 Hunter Hill Court, Columbus, GA 31907 - Beautiful, new 3BR/2BA home in East Columbus. Spacious living room area with fireplace, separate dining room. TOTAL ELECTRIC!! Central heat and air, ceiling fans, LVP wood grain flooring, carpeted bedrooms. Has doorbell camera, alarm system, internet provided. Comes with new appliances to include stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer. No pets allowed. Gorgeous home!!!



HAPP: No



Directions: I-185 South to Macon Road, exit left. Stay in far right lane to turn right onto Forrest Road. Go approx. 2.5 miles and turn right onto Floyd Road. Take first left onto Hunter Road. Continue on Hunter to stop sign. Cross over Amber Drive and turn right onto Hunter Hill Court. House is on the right.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5562865)