Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
7007 HUNTER HILL COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7007 HUNTER HILL COURT

7007 Hunter Hill Court · (706) 322-6553
Location

7007 Hunter Hill Court, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
internet access
7007 Hunter Hill Court, Columbus, GA 31907 - Beautiful, new 3BR/2BA home in East Columbus. Spacious living room area with fireplace, separate dining room. TOTAL ELECTRIC!! Central heat and air, ceiling fans, LVP wood grain flooring, carpeted bedrooms. Has doorbell camera, alarm system, internet provided. Comes with new appliances to include stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer and dryer. No pets allowed. Gorgeous home!!!

HAPP: No

Directions: I-185 South to Macon Road, exit left. Stay in far right lane to turn right onto Forrest Road. Go approx. 2.5 miles and turn right onto Floyd Road. Take first left onto Hunter Road. Continue on Hunter to stop sign. Cross over Amber Drive and turn right onto Hunter Hill Court. House is on the right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5562865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT have any available units?
7007 HUNTER HILL COURT has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT have?
Some of 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7007 HUNTER HILL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 HUNTER HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
