2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Boasting Granite Counters with Tile Backsplash in Large Kitchen along with MP3/IPOD Docking station with 2 built in Speakers for your enjoyment. Cozy up by the fireplace in the Great Room and enjoy the view with a triple window. Laundry Room conveniently located between Garage and Kitchen with nearby Linen Closet. Owners Suite has a Walk In Closet and Garden Tub. Double Car Garage. Enjoy the many amenities of the Award Winning Canterbury Farms, Resort Style Pool, Pavilion, Playground, Sidewalks, Streetlights, Walking Trails and more! (Disclaimer- *Pictures are from 24 Months ago, house is 2 years old, it has a Fence & Refrigerator)



Pets are negotiable.



Call/Text Marcelo Escanuela 631-766-2967 with any questions.



To view all rentals, please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com



