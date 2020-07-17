All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

2447 Newbury Avenue

2447 Newbury Avenue · (631) 766-2967
Location

2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2447 Newbury Avenue · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Boasting Granite Counters with Tile Backsplash in Large Kitchen along with MP3/IPOD Docking station with 2 built in Speakers for your enjoyment. Cozy up by the fireplace in the Great Room and enjoy the view with a triple window. Laundry Room conveniently located between Garage and Kitchen with nearby Linen Closet. Owners Suite has a Walk In Closet and Garden Tub. Double Car Garage. Enjoy the many amenities of the Award Winning Canterbury Farms, Resort Style Pool, Pavilion, Playground, Sidewalks, Streetlights, Walking Trails and more! (Disclaimer- *Pictures are from 24 Months ago, house is 2 years old, it has a Fence & Refrigerator)

Pets are negotiable.

Call/Text Marcelo Escanuela 631-766-2967 with any questions.

To view all rentals, please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com

(RLNE3873756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 Newbury Avenue have any available units?
2447 Newbury Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2447 Newbury Avenue have?
Some of 2447 Newbury Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 Newbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Newbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Newbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2447 Newbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2447 Newbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2447 Newbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 2447 Newbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Newbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Newbury Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2447 Newbury Avenue has a pool.
Does 2447 Newbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2447 Newbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Newbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2447 Newbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2447 Newbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2447 Newbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
