4489 White City Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4489 White City Road
4489 White City Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4489 White City Road, College Park, GA 30337
College Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1444 SqFt of living space.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4489 White City Road have any available units?
4489 White City Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Park, GA
.
Is 4489 White City Road currently offering any rent specials?
4489 White City Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 White City Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4489 White City Road is pet friendly.
Does 4489 White City Road offer parking?
No, 4489 White City Road does not offer parking.
Does 4489 White City Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 White City Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 White City Road have a pool?
No, 4489 White City Road does not have a pool.
Does 4489 White City Road have accessible units?
No, 4489 White City Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 White City Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4489 White City Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4489 White City Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4489 White City Road does not have units with air conditioning.
