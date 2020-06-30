3373 College St. 2

Amenities
SPACIOUS FURNISHED 1 BED DUPLEX IN Historic C.P. - Property Id: 30925
Spacious one bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Historic College Park. The apartment is located in a quiet, secure, safe neighborhood. It is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day in the hustle and bustle of the city on your private porch. Located just 7 minutes from Hartsfield International Airport, 13 minutes to downtown Atlanta by car, or a short walk to Marta makes commuting easy to do. Shopping, restaurants, and Woodward Academy are within walking distance. Porsche, Atlanta Metro Studios, and Hartsfield International Airport are a 7 -15 minute drive away makes this a desirable location.
Apartment Features
900 sq. ft.
Hardwood floors
Living Room
One full bathroom
* Bedroom with walk-in closet
Eat-in kitchen floors are tile
Fenced in backyard
Covered off street parking
Lots of windows
Alarm system
Internet and Cable ready
* Porch
* Storage Closet
No Pets Allowed
