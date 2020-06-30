All apartments in College Park
3373 College St. 2

3373 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

3373 College Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
SPACIOUS FURNISHED 1 BED DUPLEX IN Historic C.P. - Property Id: 30925

Spacious one bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Historic College Park. The apartment is located in a quiet, secure, safe neighborhood. It is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day in the hustle and bustle of the city on your private porch. Located just 7 minutes from Hartsfield International Airport, 13 minutes to downtown Atlanta by car, or a short walk to Marta makes commuting easy to do. Shopping, restaurants, and Woodward Academy are within walking distance. Porsche, Atlanta Metro Studios, and Hartsfield International Airport are a 7 -15 minute drive away makes this a desirable location.

Apartment Features
900 sq. ft.
Hardwood floors
Living Room
One full bathroom
* Bedroom with walk-in closet
Eat-in kitchen floors are tile
Fenced in backyard
Covered off street parking
Lots of windows
Alarm system
Internet and Cable ready
* Porch
* Storage Closet
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3373 College St. 2 have any available units?
3373 College St. 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3373 College St. 2 have?
Some of 3373 College St. 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3373 College St. 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3373 College St. 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3373 College St. 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3373 College St. 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3373 College St. 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3373 College St. 2 offers parking.
Does 3373 College St. 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3373 College St. 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3373 College St. 2 have a pool?
No, 3373 College St. 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3373 College St. 2 have accessible units?
No, 3373 College St. 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3373 College St. 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3373 College St. 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3373 College St. 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3373 College St. 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

