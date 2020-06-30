3373 College St. 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets alarm system

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking internet access

SPACIOUS FURNISHED 1 BED DUPLEX IN Historic C.P. - Property Id: 30925



Spacious one bedroom duplex apartment for rent in Historic College Park. The apartment is located in a quiet, secure, safe neighborhood. It is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a day in the hustle and bustle of the city on your private porch. Located just 7 minutes from Hartsfield International Airport, 13 minutes to downtown Atlanta by car, or a short walk to Marta makes commuting easy to do. Shopping, restaurants, and Woodward Academy are within walking distance. Porsche, Atlanta Metro Studios, and Hartsfield International Airport are a 7 -15 minute drive away makes this a desirable location.



Apartment Features

900 sq. ft.

Hardwood floors

Living Room

One full bathroom

* Bedroom with walk-in closet

Eat-in kitchen floors are tile

Fenced in backyard

Covered off street parking

Lots of windows

Alarm system

Internet and Cable ready

* Porch

* Storage Closet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30925

Property Id 30925



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573837)