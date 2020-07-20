3288 Dogwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Adorable bungalow in Historic College Park / Atlanta. Walking distance to prestigious Woodward Academy and only 1.5 miles to Hartsfield Airport! Beautiful home has been renovated / updated. Spacious eat in kitchen with solid surface countertops. Hardwood floors, tile floors in the bathroom, covered front porch, charming private deck in rear, fenced yard with outbuilding. Large family room / den added in rear. Move-in ready!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.