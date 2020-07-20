All apartments in College Park
3288 Dogwood Street

3288 Dogwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3288 Dogwood Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable bungalow in Historic College Park / Atlanta. Walking distance to prestigious Woodward Academy and only 1.5 miles to Hartsfield Airport! Beautiful home has been renovated / updated. Spacious eat in kitchen with solid surface countertops. Hardwood floors, tile floors in the bathroom, covered front porch, charming private deck in rear, fenced yard with outbuilding. Large family room / den added in rear. Move-in ready!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Dogwood Street have any available units?
3288 Dogwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 3288 Dogwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Dogwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Dogwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 3288 Dogwood Street offer parking?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 3288 Dogwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Dogwood Street have a pool?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Dogwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Dogwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3288 Dogwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3288 Dogwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
