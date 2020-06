Amenities

PROFESSIONALS ONLY-----share with ROOMMATES a furnished beautiful spacious home with a huge yard located near the Camp Creek shopping center and airport.



Flexible with furniture. Responsible for 1/4 of utilities (gas, electric/water usually about $65 each month per person). NOTE: Extra $100 rent for couples or extended stayed guests. You must roll trash bin to/from from curb weekly.



Room uses a shared bathroom ($575).



Applicants must pay for $35 criminal screening report



You will need: ID & Proof of Income (2 months)



DEPOSIT COST: $300 (security deposit/fully refundable)

RENT COST: $575



Note: Rent is due on 1st and utilities due on the 15th of each month.



A roommate will receive their full security deposit when the lease term ends (30 days or sooner). However, a 30-day notice is REQUIRED. Please call or text 310-403-1628 to be considered. Thx!

No Pets Allowed



