Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

2655 Brandon Rd

2655 Brandon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Brandon Road, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Brandon Rd have any available units?
2655 Brandon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2655 Brandon Rd have?
Some of 2655 Brandon Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Brandon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Brandon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Brandon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2655 Brandon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2655 Brandon Rd offer parking?
No, 2655 Brandon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2655 Brandon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 Brandon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Brandon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2655 Brandon Rd has a pool.
Does 2655 Brandon Rd have accessible units?
No, 2655 Brandon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Brandon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 Brandon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 Brandon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 Brandon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

