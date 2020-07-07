All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 2418 Misty Holw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, GA
/
2418 Misty Holw
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

2418 Misty Holw

2418 Misty Hollow Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2418 Misty Hollow Place, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous Town home in Historic College Park. Almost brand new with fresh paint and MOVE IN READY! Covered front balcony great for enjoying the outdoors, along with the private wooded back deck off the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet only in the bedrooms to keep the cozy feel when its time to relax. Upper level has master and secondary bedroom with private full bathrooms. Second floor is open concept dining area, family room with brick fireplace, half bath and kitchen. Bright white cabinets, tile backsplash, and granite counters ready for entertaining. Kitchen island has plenty of storage and prep space. Amazing natural light in the home with blinds on all windows for privacy. Lower terrace floor has a private guest suite and full bathroom. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Excellent access to Hartsfield Jackson, Marta and Camp Creek Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Misty Holw have any available units?
2418 Misty Holw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2418 Misty Holw have?
Some of 2418 Misty Holw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Misty Holw currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Misty Holw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Misty Holw pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Misty Holw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2418 Misty Holw offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Misty Holw offers parking.
Does 2418 Misty Holw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 Misty Holw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Misty Holw have a pool?
No, 2418 Misty Holw does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Misty Holw have accessible units?
No, 2418 Misty Holw does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Misty Holw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Misty Holw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 Misty Holw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 Misty Holw does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive
College Park, GA 30337

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with PoolCollege Park Dog Friendly Apartments
College Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University