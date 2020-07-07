2418 Misty Holw

Amenities

Gorgeous Town home in Historic College Park. Almost brand new with fresh paint and MOVE IN READY! Covered front balcony great for enjoying the outdoors, along with the private wooded back deck off the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet only in the bedrooms to keep the cozy feel when its time to relax. Upper level has master and secondary bedroom with private full bathrooms. Second floor is open concept dining area, family room with brick fireplace, half bath and kitchen. Bright white cabinets, tile backsplash, and granite counters ready for entertaining. Kitchen island has plenty of storage and prep space. Amazing natural light in the home with blinds on all windows for privacy. Lower terrace floor has a private guest suite and full bathroom. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Excellent access to Hartsfield Jackson, Marta and Camp Creek Marketplace.