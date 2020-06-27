Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system hot tub tennis court

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH,Gorgeous oversize master!

1998 W. Rugby Ave. College Park, GA.

PLEASE NOTE: This property consists of a recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath primary residence containing approximately 2,750 sq. ft.,

This Historic home, built in 1948 is located on the best street in College Park, across from Barrett Park and tennis courts & in easy walking distance to Woodward Academy, upper and lower schools. It was entirely renovated with a new roof, new dual HVAC and alarm systems and over doubled in size in 2008. The home is in excellent condition, with interior walls having just been freshly re-painted & the downstairs floors refinished.Hardwood floors run throughout the home.

The first floor contains a formal living and dining room and a spacious Great Room, which runs the full width of the back of the house and open to a modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a disposal. Two bedrooms, a full bath, storage and laundry rooms are also on the main level. (Washer and dryer can be provided.)

The second floor is dedicated to an open, luxurious master retreat, with a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans and an oversized spa-inspired bathroom with separate His & Hers sinks/vanities and two separate walk-in closets.

Utilities and their deposits will be the responsibility of the tenant. City of College Park services electrical, water and sewage. Gas is currently contracted with GNG.



There is a small 1 bedroom cottage apartment at the rear of the property which is currently occupied by tenant. Current Owners are interested in selling the property as well which would include the income potential of the cottage apartment.



Please contact Bob Younglove atrdydesigns@aol.comfor additional info or to schedule a tour.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Bob Younglove rdydesigns@aol.com



(RLNE4977329)