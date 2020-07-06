All apartments in College Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1591 Harvard Avenue

1591 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1591 Harvard Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This unit has been completely renovated, from the electrical, to the systems to the appliances! This home has granite counter tops, never before used appliances, a tile-surround shower, ample storage, large windows and off street parking. Come check out this fantastic apartment today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1319270?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
1591 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
Is 1591 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1591 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1591 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1591 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1591 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Harvard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1591 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1591 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Harvard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

