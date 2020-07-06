1591 Harvard Avenue

Amenities
This unit has been completely renovated, from the electrical, to the systems to the appliances! This home has granite counter tops, never before used appliances, a tile-surround shower, ample storage, large windows and off street parking. Come check out this fantastic apartment today!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1319270?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.