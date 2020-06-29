All apartments in Cobb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:01 PM

972 Bridgegate Drive

972 Bridgegate Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

972 Bridgegate Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Exquisite East Cobb 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Walton district High School. Sunken living room with fireplace & mirrored wet bar, glass & screen enclosed gazebo with glass ceiling attached to back of home looking out over very private back yard with mature pear trees. Formal raised dining room. Eat-in, fully applianced kitchen with gas stove & center island for the chef. Master bathroom suite with deep jacuzzi tub, separate shower, skylights, & huge walk-n closet. Plenty of storage space throughout. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer. Fully alarmed home - alarm included in rent, as is yard/garden/tree service. A manicured home for the most discerning East Cobber.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Walton disctrict High School of East Cobb. Sunken living room with fireplace & mirrored wet bar, glass & screen enclosed gazebo with glass ceiling attached to back of home looking out over very private back yard with mature pear trees. Formal raised dining room. Eat-in, fully applianced kitchen with gas stove & center island for the chef. Master bathroom suite with deep jacuzzi tub, separate shower, skylights, & huge walk-n closet. Plentry of storage space throughout. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer. Fully alarmed home - alarm included in rent, as is yard/garden/tree service. A manicured home for the most discerning East Cobber. Available for immediate occupancy, furnished or unfurnished. $1950/month. Call Betty at 770-256-4864 or email to betty@SkylinePropertiesGa.com for appointment to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 Bridgegate Drive have any available units?
972 Bridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 972 Bridgegate Drive have?
Some of 972 Bridgegate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 972 Bridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
972 Bridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Bridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 972 Bridgegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 972 Bridgegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 972 Bridgegate Drive offers parking.
Does 972 Bridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 972 Bridgegate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Bridgegate Drive have a pool?
No, 972 Bridgegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 972 Bridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 972 Bridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Bridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 972 Bridgegate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 972 Bridgegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 972 Bridgegate Drive has units with air conditioning.
