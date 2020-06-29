972 Bridgegate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Exquisite East Cobb 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Walton district High School. Sunken living room with fireplace & mirrored wet bar, glass & screen enclosed gazebo with glass ceiling attached to back of home looking out over very private back yard with mature pear trees. Formal raised dining room. Eat-in, fully applianced kitchen with gas stove & center island for the chef. Master bathroom suite with deep jacuzzi tub, separate shower, skylights, & huge walk-n closet. Plenty of storage space throughout. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer. Fully alarmed home - alarm included in rent, as is yard/garden/tree service. A manicured home for the most discerning East Cobber.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

