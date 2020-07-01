All apartments in Cobb County
967 Pine Hollow Road
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

967 Pine Hollow Road

967 Pine Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

967 Pine Hollow Road, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Austell townhouse - Property Id: 140022

HOUSE CAN BE VIEWED DAILY FROM 10AM-6PM!!! Please call, text or email with viewing time before going.

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse near Thornton Rd and I20. Washer and dryer are in the house, walk in closet, big size rooms. All electric, no gas, water and trash are $30 additional monthly.

5-10 minutes to Walmart, Home Depot, Kroger, Six Flags, 20 minutes to downtown and airport.

Move in requirements: No pet, no smoking, 550+ credit score, last 2 paystubs, driver license and $1000 security deposit. Fill out $0 rental application in person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140022p
Property Id 140022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Pine Hollow Road have any available units?
967 Pine Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 967 Pine Hollow Road have?
Some of 967 Pine Hollow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Pine Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
967 Pine Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Pine Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 967 Pine Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 967 Pine Hollow Road offer parking?
No, 967 Pine Hollow Road does not offer parking.
Does 967 Pine Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 967 Pine Hollow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Pine Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 967 Pine Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 967 Pine Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 967 Pine Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Pine Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Pine Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Pine Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 967 Pine Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
