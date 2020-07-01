967 Pine Hollow Road

Amenities
3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Austell townhouse - Property Id: 140022
HOUSE CAN BE VIEWED DAILY FROM 10AM-6PM!!! Please call, text or email with viewing time before going.
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse near Thornton Rd and I20. Washer and dryer are in the house, walk in closet, big size rooms. All electric, no gas, water and trash are $30 additional monthly.
5-10 minutes to Walmart, Home Depot, Kroger, Six Flags, 20 minutes to downtown and airport.
Move in requirements: No pet, no smoking, 550+ credit score, last 2 paystubs, driver license and $1000 security deposit. Fill out $0 rental application in person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140022p
No Pets Allowed
