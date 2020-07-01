967 Pine Hollow Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Austell townhouse - Property Id: 140022



HOUSE CAN BE VIEWED DAILY FROM 10AM-6PM!!! Please call, text or email with viewing time before going.



3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse near Thornton Rd and I20. Washer and dryer are in the house, walk in closet, big size rooms. All electric, no gas, water and trash are $30 additional monthly.



5-10 minutes to Walmart, Home Depot, Kroger, Six Flags, 20 minutes to downtown and airport.



Move in requirements: No pet, no smoking, 550+ credit score, last 2 paystubs, driver license and $1000 security deposit. Fill out $0 rental application in person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140022p

Property Id 140022



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5043335)