938 College Place Court Available 06/19/19 College Place - This property is occupied and will be available Mid June if that is when you are looking to move please contact your own licensed real estate agent and they can schedule a showing with my current tenant.



Stunning two story contemporary home for lease. Located just two minutes to I-75 and Chastain Road in Kennesaw, GA. E-Z commute to mall, movies etc.



Main level features an open foyer, formal dining room, spacious family room which overlooks a terraced landscaped back yard. The patio area is so private you won't feel like your in a subdivision. If your looking for a front view you can enjoy your summer evenings from the covered front porch.



The family room is open with lots of light and features a stone fireplace. The kitchen views the breakfast room, patio and family room. Great open style living at its best!



This upper level is truly the "icing on the cake" with a beautiful open style loft which is very large and spacious. Perfect flex room, office, media room etc.



Bedrooms: The main level offers a ground level bedroom and full bath. Upper level boasts three more bedrooms and two full baths. The master is spacious and will accommodate most any size furnishings. It includes a sitting area perfect for cuddling up with a book in your favorite chair. The master walk in closet is beyond the standard! A must see to appreciate the size!



This home features lovely paint colors through out. A full size double garage, tons of storage space and closets. Not the typical rental property.



Only highly qualified applicants will be accepted on this perfectly maintained home. Minimum 5 years of positive rental history, excellent credit scores required and a personal interview will also be required. We are seeking applicants that know how to take care of a home and can demonstrate superior money management. No co signers will be accepted or section 8 vouchers. Maximum two vehicles permitted on premises.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



