4941 Gaskin Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

COMPLETELY UPDATED EXECUTIVE HOME IN EAST COBB'S #1 SCHOOL DISTRICT-MOUNT BETHEL, DICKERSON MS & WALTON HS, LOCATED IN CUL-DE-SAC, FENCED LOT IN CAMDEN PLACE W/SWIM&TENNIS. GRAND 2 STORY FOYER WELCOMES INTO THE HOME W/ FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT MAIN LEVEL. RENOVATED KITCHEN W/SITTING ROOM W/FIREPLACE. NEW CABINETRY, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE, WITH SITTING ROOM, 2 WALK IN CLOSETS NEWLY RENOVATED MASTER BATH WITH FRAMELESS SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB. 3 ADD'L BDRMS/2 ADD'L UPDATED BATHS - 1 full bath and 1 jack & jill bath - all have newer cabinetry and granite tops. Neutral colors throughout. . FINISHED BASEMENT W/FULL BATH, GAME ROOM, THEATER ROOM. HUGE ENTERTAINING DECK OPENS TO LARGE FENCED LEVEL BACKYARD. HOME HAS BEEN PAINTED NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGH OUT.