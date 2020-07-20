All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

4580 Glenforest Drive

4580 Glenforest Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4580 Glenforest Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great upgraded house in East Cobb located in sought after school district. renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances. New carpet in all rooms.Hardwood on family room and kitchen.Oversized finished room in the basement great for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Glenforest Drive have any available units?
4580 Glenforest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4580 Glenforest Drive have?
Some of 4580 Glenforest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Glenforest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Glenforest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Glenforest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4580 Glenforest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4580 Glenforest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4580 Glenforest Drive offers parking.
Does 4580 Glenforest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4580 Glenforest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Glenforest Drive have a pool?
No, 4580 Glenforest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4580 Glenforest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4580 Glenforest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Glenforest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4580 Glenforest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4580 Glenforest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4580 Glenforest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
