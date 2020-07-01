Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3587 Hogan Dr. NW



Beautiful 2-story home, close to everything you could possibly want or need!

*Quiet Neighborhood

* Close to Kennesaw State University

*Close to Barrett Parkway and Swift-Cantrell Park

*Amazing COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT with great schools!

Enter through the front door with beautiful covered front porch, or through the french doors leading into the basement from drive way. Walk out through newly installed sliding glass doors onto your brand new, GIGANTIC back deck and completely fenced in backyard.



Beautiful Hardwood flooring throughout upper level, and partially finished basement with Laundry Room that has Washer and Dryer already installed and additional Bonus Bedroom with Closet.



*Ready to rent March 1st, 2020.

*Application fee is $45

*Pets are allowed with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

*Minimum Lease term of 18 months.

*Must show verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.

NO PAST EVICTIONS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227970

