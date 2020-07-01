All apartments in Cobb County
3587 Hogan Dr NW
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

3587 Hogan Dr NW

3587 Hogan Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3587 Hogan Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 04/01/20 3587 Hogan Dr. NW - Property Id: 227970

Beautiful 2-story home, close to everything you could possibly want or need!
*Quiet Neighborhood
* Close to Kennesaw State University
*Close to Barrett Parkway and Swift-Cantrell Park
*Amazing COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT with great schools!
Enter through the front door with beautiful covered front porch, or through the french doors leading into the basement from drive way. Walk out through newly installed sliding glass doors onto your brand new, GIGANTIC back deck and completely fenced in backyard.

Beautiful Hardwood flooring throughout upper level, and partially finished basement with Laundry Room that has Washer and Dryer already installed and additional Bonus Bedroom with Closet.

*Ready to rent March 1st, 2020.
*Application fee is $45
*Pets are allowed with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.
*Minimum Lease term of 18 months.
*Must show verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent.
NO PAST EVICTIONS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227970
Property Id 227970

(RLNE5581182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

